Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd T20I

South African produced a clinical performance with the ball in the previous game as the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc. However, despite an ordinary show by the middle-order batsmen towards the backend of the innings, South Africa were able to overcome a spirited Irish side with relative ease. With a series win in sight, the visitors will look to put their best foot forward and will be eyeing another big performance in Belfast.

On the other hand, Ireland can't hold their own with the bat. However, the hosts possess an explosive batting unit comprising of Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling. With a slew of all-rounders providing ample balance in the side, one wouldn't want to discount Ireland's chances of winning the game. Here are the details of Ireland vs South Africa – when and where to watch IRE vs SA Live Cricket Streaming match online and on TV in India.

IRE vs SA Live Streaming 2nd T20I Ireland vs South Africa

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start?

The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place on Thursday – July 22. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place at the Stormont, Belfast.

Which TV channel will telecast Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I in India?

The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I live TV telecast is not available in India.

Where to watch Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I online in India?

The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be streamed on the Fancode app in India.

IRE vs SA Probable Playing 11s

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IRE vs SA SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, William McClintock, Neil Rock.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje.