Ireland Women’s Super 50 Live Streaming Details

Ireland Women's Super Cricket Series kicked off last week with Scorchers – Typhoons Women game and now once again both the sides are ready to face off each other in this fifty overs format.

The Scorchers and Typhoons will face off against each other on Sunday in the second of the 8-match One-Day series part of the Women's Super 50 Series. This tournament is a replacement of the annual Women's One-Day competition, the Super 3s.

The tournament opener was held on Monday in Oak Hill where Typhoons successfully gunned down the Scorchers' total of 219/7 by losing only three wickets. The game on August 9th will be played at the Pembroke CC in Sydney Parade before Oak Hill hosts the next two Sundays.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Ireland Women’s Super Cricket Series

When: From August 9, 3:30 M IST

Venue: Pembroke CC in Sydney Parade

Where to Stream Online: Cricket Ireland YouTube channel

TV: Not Available

SQUADS

Scorchers: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (C), Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Alana Dalzell, Louise McCarthy, Hannah Little, Maria Kerrison, Cara Murray, Jennifer Hanna, Jenny Sparrow, Sarah White, Tess Maritz, Kate McEvoy.

Typhoons: Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (C), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (WK), Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent/Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Clíodhna O’Reardon, Mya Naughton, Rebecca Gough, Sarah Condron, Freya Sargent/Ava Canning, Zara Craig.