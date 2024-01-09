By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Irfan Pathan Congratulates Mohammed Shami on Receiving Arjuna Award
Shami is now being congratulated by his colleagues and fans after recieving the Arjuna award.
Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna award today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Shami, who picked 24 wickets in seven matches in the ODI World Cup, received the award for his excellent show at the mega event. Following the award that he received from President Droupadi Murmu, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan congratulated the pacer for the feat. Irfan took to X and wrote: “Big congratulations, brother @MdShami11 on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award! Truly well-deserved.”
Big congratulations, brother @MdShami11 on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award! Truly well-deserved. pic.twitter.com/4pY9AMxyUf
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 9, 2024
