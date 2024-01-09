Top Recommended Stories

Shami is now being congratulated by his colleagues and fans after recieving the Arjuna award.

Published: January 9, 2024 1:00 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mohammed Shami Athletes Receive Arjuna Award For World Cup Heroics | Check Full List

Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna award today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Shami, who picked 24 wickets in seven matches in the ODI World Cup, received the award for his excellent show at the mega event. Following the award that he received from President Droupadi Murmu, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan congratulated the pacer for the feat. Irfan took to X and wrote: “Big congratulations, brother @MdShami11 on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award! Truly well-deserved.”

