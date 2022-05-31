New Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan picked his best Playing XI for the just concluded IPL 2022 right after Sachin Tendulkar revealed his team. While most players picked in both the sides are pretty much the same other than Sanju Samson and Umran Malik. While the former India captain went for Jasprit Bumrah instead of Umran Malik, Pathan picked the Jammu & Kashmir pacer ahead of the Mumbai Indians pacer.Also Read - Unexpected Season But Unity In Team Will Help Mumbai Indians Bounce Back: Rohit Sharma
The Rajasthan Royals skipper was a certainity in Pathan’s team but Tendulkar went for the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, who also had a very good season with Punjab Kings. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Lands In Mumbai After Clinching His Maiden IPL Title As Captain; Watch Viral Video
The Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya walked into both the teams as Dinesh Karthik was another notable exclusion from Pathan’s team. Tendulkar, however, didn’t hesitate to include Karthik in his team. Another notable exclusion from Tendulkar’s team was Royal Challenges Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel who was named in Pathan’s team. The former India seamer went with Harshal while Tendulkar opted for Karthik instead. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Picks Dream XI Post IPL 2022. No 7 and No 8 Are Our Favourite Too
Irfan Pathan Best IPL XI:
- Jos Buttler
- KL Rahul
- Sanju Samson (wk)
- Hardik Pandya (c)
- Liam Livingstone
- David Miller
- Rashid Khan
- Harshal Patel
- Mohammad Shami
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Umran Malik
- Kuldeep Yadav (12th man)
Netizens were quick to react to Pathan’s team with some users clearly not happy with Samson’s inclusion in his dream IPL 2022 team. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Irfan Pathan’s IPL 2022 team:
Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their debut season as Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals was named as the player of the tournament.