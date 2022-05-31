New Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan picked his best Playing XI for the just concluded IPL 2022 right after Sachin Tendulkar revealed his team. While most players picked in both the sides are pretty much the same other than Sanju Samson and Umran Malik. While the former India captain went for Jasprit Bumrah instead of Umran Malik, Pathan picked the Jammu & Kashmir pacer ahead of the Mumbai Indians pacer.Also Read - Unexpected Season But Unity In Team Will Help Mumbai Indians Bounce Back: Rohit Sharma

The Rajasthan Royals skipper was a certainity in Pathan’s team but Tendulkar went for the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, who also had a very good season with Punjab Kings. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Lands In Mumbai After Clinching His Maiden IPL Title As Captain; Watch Viral Video

The Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya walked into both the teams as Dinesh Karthik was another notable exclusion from Pathan’s team. Tendulkar, however, didn’t hesitate to include Karthik in his team. Another notable exclusion from Tendulkar’s team was Royal Challenges Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel who was named in Pathan’s team. The former India seamer went with Harshal while Tendulkar opted for Karthik instead. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Picks Dream XI Post IPL 2022. No 7 and No 8 Are Our Favourite Too

Irfan Pathan Best IPL XI:

Jos Buttler KL Rahul Sanju Samson (wk) Hardik Pandya (c) Liam Livingstone David Miller Rashid Khan Harshal Patel Mohammad Shami Yuzvendra Chahal Umran Malik Kuldeep Yadav (12th man)

My IPL team for this season. What’s yours guys?? #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/H8vFBLWRdm — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 30, 2022

Netizens were quick to react to Pathan’s team with some users clearly not happy with Samson’s inclusion in his dream IPL 2022 team. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Irfan Pathan’s IPL 2022 team:

Sanju Samson? Is he played well in this series? Looks this team will not qualify in playoffs. As per the current form aspects my XI below 👇

Rahul

Butler ✈️

Warner✈️

Pant

Hardik

Russel✈️

Dhoni(C)

Rashid✈️

Bhuvi

Umran

Bumrah — Mari Kumar LB (Official) (@MariKumar_LB) May 30, 2022

So much favoritism for Umran Malik. He is an overrated player. Pace is not everything, his economy is 9+ in this IPL . Many bowlers outperformed him. — Ankush 2.0 (@IamKush02) May 30, 2022

True. Mohsin Khan and Arsdeep are quality bowlers but everyone talking about only Umran Malik just because he bowls 150+. — Laxmi Prasanna (@rLaxmi_prasanna) May 30, 2022

The team looks good, but pace bowling trio who performed better, Arshdeep for Harshal, Mohsin for Umran and Bhuvi for Shami. I will anyday have Bhuvi over Shami in a T20 Match. Bhuvi is far more reliable when it comes to shortest format of the game. — Deepak Vaishya (@deepakvaishya26) May 30, 2022

Happy that at least a few legends accept Sanju. no one has courage like him. He is playing a tough game. Strike rate preference over more runs is a hard concept to execute. yet he is trying again and again over these years and most of the time failed.. still continuing his way.. — Ajisha NV (@IamAjishaNV) May 30, 2022

IPL 2022 : KING Sanju : 17 innings – position 3 – 458 runs – 28avg – 147sr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 OuT Of FoRm Pant: 13 innings – position 4 – 340runs – 31avg – 152sr 🙂 In this ipl among ind wk :

DK is in first place

Pant is second

Sanju samson is third — MJ (@MJRJ369) May 30, 2022

Russell for Miller…Mohsin in place of Umran anyday! — Shantanu (@Shantanu630) May 30, 2022

Bumrah and Prasidh on current form over Shami and overhyped Umran. — Rahul Mehta (@RahulMe60792702) May 30, 2022

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their debut season as Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals was named as the player of the tournament.