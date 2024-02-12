Irfan Pathan LAMBASTES Pakistan Fans For Trolling India Under-19 World Cup Team After Heartbreaking LOSS vs Australia

Home

Pakistan cricket fans used the term Padosi to troll Indian Under-19 World Cup team after the loss against Australia. This term was used by Irfan Pathan after India's win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Pakistan cricket fans who were trolling the India under-19 World Cup team after their loss in the final against Australia. India have lost in the final against Australia by 79 runs on Sunday.

Soon after India’s loss Pakistan fans started trolling the team for losing the third consecutive final against Australia. Before the Under-19 World Cup, Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team lost the final of the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship Final against the Aussies.

After seeing some reactions from Pakistan cricket fans Irfan responded on his ‘X’. The former India cricketer reckoned that this negative attitude reflects Pakistan’s mindset.

Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2024

“Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi,” Pathan wrote on X.

The team ‘Padosi’ was used by Irfan during the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan where Kohli arguabaly played the best innings of his life.

After this tweet: India lost the WTC final on Sunday India lost the WC final on Sunday Now lost the u19 wc final on Sunday To be continued…#INDvAUS #U19WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/1dtnUX2jMI https://t.co/c4ALgQU82P — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) February 11, 2024

After lifting the Colts’ World Cup for the fourth time, the Australians erupted in unbridled celebrations, with skipper Hugh Weibgen emulating former England skipper Michael Vaughan’s celebrations after winning the Ashes in 2005.

