Team India discard – Irfan Pathan grabbed headlines with a beautiful gesture which earned him plaudits from all corners of the society. Following his father’s footsteps and promoting his teachings, Pathan donated food to the needy people and voiced the common motto saying – ‘giving is a way of life’. The star all-rounder took to Twitter and shared photos where he can be seen distributing food to the needy along with his father.

“Giving is a way of life. Those words have been given inherent to me by my father ever since when he use to earn 3500 rupees a month after working 14 hours a day. Even then Abba used to always do d charity in his little way even now it goes on. Blessed to have a father like him:),” the 34-year-old tweeted.

Who said Humanity is not there in india, Your family is true Example of it. — Pawan Singh (@Singh12351) September 9, 2019

🙏🙏🙏 !! An amazing gentleman !! Have had the honour of speaking with him a couple of times and each time it has been an enriching experience !! — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) September 9, 2019

Mashallah It is also in the spirit of giving and honouring the receiver’s dignity that our Prophet Mohd SAW said, “A man who gives in charity & hides it, such that his left hand does not know what his right hand gives in charity” May you be blessed & be the zariya for many. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) September 9, 2019

Wow !!!!God bless u and world need many more people like ur father – loads of respect- india loves him — Alok Sharma (@AlokSha92336456) September 9, 2019

Great thinking great gesture and this is our culture and this is greatness of our country good thing being done by you all India acknowledge this — Gagan Kapoor (@gagankapoor1969) September 9, 2019



After making an ODI debut in 2004, Pathan clinched 173 wickets in 120 matches. In the longest format of the game, Pathan has 100 wickets in 29 matches.

However, Pathan was mainly remembered for his sensational hat-trick against Pakistan in their own backyard in 2004. Pathan made his Test debut as a 19-year old against the mighty Australians in 2003 and made an instant impression among the experts and fans.

In 2004, he played a pivotal role in helping India secure their maiden series victory over Pakistan in two decades. The fine start to his international career also saw him being named the ‘ICC Emerging Player of the Year’ in 2004.

Pathan also bagged the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his spell of 3 for 16 in the final of 2007 T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan. He is currently serving as player-cum-coach with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cricket team.