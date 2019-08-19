Following unprecedented unrest in the valley, India’s star all-rounder Irfan Pathan had to halt his services midway with the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team. The side-effects of clampdown finally started to show as Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) decided to pull out of the Vizzy Trophy after they failed to connect with the players due to lack of communication facilities.

Since the curfew was imposed in the valley, cricket in that part of the region has completely been barred. The team was supposed to play ten practice games ahead of the season opener in Vizag could only manage to play four. Pathan, who has been associated with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) team as player-cum-mentor along with coach Milap Mewada and trainer Sudarshan VP left the state at the earliest after Indian government’s security advisory following the unrest.

Both, my mind & heart are still back in Kashmir with Indian army & Indian Kashmiri brothers and sisters… #Kashmir #KashmirUnderThreat — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 4, 2019



Speaking about the whole Kashmir issue, pre-season preparations and challenges ahead of the domestic tourney, Pathan said: “BCCI has promised us the help will be provided. Yes, our team’s training has been affected but let’s hope things willl be normal on its own. The players are in touch with me. From cricket perspective, efforts are been made to normalise the situation”.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government, which granted special status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), there has been a curfew in the valley. Consequentially, the State cricket association failed to connect with most of its players for the Vizzy Trophy, which begins in Visakhapatnam from August 22.