Darren Sammy created a flutter when he claimed to have been subjected to racial jibes during his time at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sammy, through an Instagram post, claimed that while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, along with Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera, he was referred to as kalu.

However, his SRH teammates including the likes of Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Y Venugopal Rao have denied knowing about the alleged racist slurs and in fact claim that had anything of such nature happened, it would have been reported.

"I was there with him (Sammy) in 2014. I feel had this really happened, the matter would definitely have been discussed. So I'm not aware of such things as nothing was discussed in a larger way," Irfan Pathan told The Telegraph.

Patel also claimed to have not hurt the derogatory reference. “I don’t think I have heard anyone using those (derogatory) words,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

However, the former Pathan does admit that the problem of racism exists in Indian domestic cricket.

“But at the same time, we need to educate our people because I’ve seen them (racial jibes) in domestic cricket. Some of our cricketers from the south, especially, have faced that in the northern and western parts of the country, though I don’t want to name anyone,” the former India allrounder revealed.

“What happens is among the crowd, someone tries to act like a jester. It’s not because people are racist, but it’s like someone trying to be popular by saying something seemingly funny that amounts to crossing the line on certain occasions,” he added.

Sammy had written he was under the impression that the world kalu means a strong stallion but he has just learnt what it actually means leaving him angry. This came after the two-time world cup winning Windies captain urged with the cricketing world to show its support for the ongoing protests across the world against racism.