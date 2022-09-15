Mumbai: Now that the Indian squad has been announced, the focus shifts to who makes the playing XI. While speculations over the playing XI are rife, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan picked his playing XI and it had a few surprises. There was no Rishabh Pant and Ravi Ashwin.Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Led India Can Win T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia With a Bit of Luck - Sunil Gavaskar Makes BIG Prediction

"See, in my opinion, if you're playing the first match, you need to have some experienced bowlers including one spinner. So, from the top, my playing 11 would be – Rohit, KL Rahul, number three – Virat (Kohli), number four – Suryakumar Yadav, number five – Deepak Hooda, number six – Hardik Pandya, number seven – Dinesh Karthik, number eight will be a right arm leg spinner so it would be (Yuzvendra) Chahal, 9 to 11, here there will be Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and along with that you can go for Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Irfan said on 'Follow The Blues' on Star Sports.

"There will be a combination here, three fast bowlers out of which two are quality fast bowlers, who will be able to bowl at the death as well. And I will make sure that I have the combination and the liberty to choose from the three fast bowlers, even Arshdeep (Singh) to handle the death bowling So, in my opinion, in the playing 11, the spinner is clear, it's just whether I can make space for Arshdeep in the team," he added.

Irfan Pathan’s India Playing XI For T20 WC: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.