The Virat Kohli led side showed fantastic character and fighting spirit which made them go 2-1 up in the Test series, with a penultimate match left to play to decide the winner.

“India showed great character & fighting spirit throughout the series. Giving it back to them with top level of skills was something to be proud of this team. I’m sure India will be the favourites whenever this ‘postponed’ match will be held,” Pathan tweeted.

India showed great character & fighting spirit throughout the series. Giving it back to them with top level of skills was something to be proud of this team. I’m sure India will be the favourites whenever this ‘postponed’ match will be held #5thTest #IndianCricketTeam — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 10, 2021



While speaking to Sky Sports, ECB CEO, Tom Harrison said that the rematch between the sides could be a one-off encounter instead of a continuation of the series.

“No, I think it’s a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those),” Harrison told.

Indian players didn’t opt to take the field on Friday as Covid-related concerns loom, leaving them cautious as the Indian Premier League is just days away.