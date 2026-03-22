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Irfan Pathan raises concern over THIS stars form ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Irfan Pathan raises concern over THIS star’s form ahead of IPL 2026, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan raises concern over star player's form ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Irfan Pathan raises concern over star player's form

One of the biggest leagues in cricket history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to begin on March 28. The highly-intense opening match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Irfan Pathan raises concern over Rinku Singh ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns about star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rinku Singh. He said that Rinku’s recent poor performance could become a problem for Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH) this season.

Rinku Singh’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about his performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, in five matches, Rinku only scored 24 runs and showcased a poor performance throughout the tournament.

Rinku Singh is currently struggling with form, but not long ago, he had a breakthrough season in IPL 2023. He became famous after hitting five sixes in a row off Yash Dayal during a big chase against Gujarat Titans that amazing innings made him an overnight star.

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Irfan Pathan reflects on Rinku Singh’s form

“We will have to see how much opportunity he gets to play. His 2023 season was outstanding. He scored 400-450 runs with a strike rate of 150. But after that, his performance dipped, and many times he did not get enough opportunities. He will have to maintain his standard and maximise the opportunities he gets.”

Rinku Singh had an amazing IPL 2023 season, where he scored 474 runs in 14 innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate close to 150, including four half-centuries.

But since then, his performance has gone down. In his last 22 innings, he has scored only 374 runs at an average of around 23, with his highest score being just 38*.

KKR set to face Mumbai Indians on March 29

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to play their first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Mumbai Indians on March 29 in Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Deep, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra

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