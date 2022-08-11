New Delhi: Amid much anticipation, Aamir Khan was back on screen after four years with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. While the film garnered compliments, ex-India cricketer Irfan Pathan – who is known to be a Hindi film buff – took to Twitter and gave his personal opinion on the Aamir-starrer. Not long ago, Aamir had met Irfan and had done a shoot together where there was fun, laughter and banter.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Claiming to have had 'fun' watching the film, Irfan hailed Aamir and reckoned he played his character to perfection. His tweet read: "Had fun watching the movie #LalSinghChaddha Lal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Amir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @AKPPL_Official on such a feel good movie."

Had fun watching the movie #LalSinghChaddha Lal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Amir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @AKPPL_Official on such a feel good movie. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 11, 2022

The Advait Chandan directorial is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.

After leaving the sport, Pathan continues to commentate and also coaching young players. He is very active on social media platforms and enjoys a massive fan base.

The expectations from the Aamir Khan film is huge it is also the first time the actor would be seen with Kareena Kapoor on screen after their grand success of ‘3 Idiots’. Recently, Kareena admitted she was made to screentest for the character.