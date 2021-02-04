Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken a subtle dig at the ongoing outrage in the country over the interference of external forces in the internal matters of India. Extending his support on farmers’ protest, Pathan shared a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday and called out the hypocrisy of his fellow Indians. In his post, Pathan also highlighted that Indians had also raised their voices when George Floyd was brutally killed by the police in the USA. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Takes Sarcastic Dig At Kangana Ranaut, Says 'It's In Her DNA To Be Toxic Or Abusive'

“When George Floyd was brutally murdered in the USA by a policeman, our country rightly expressed our grief. #justsaying,” wrote the 36-year-old Pathan. Several foreign celebrities expressed their views on the ongoing farmers’ protests in India. Pop legend Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Jay Sean, US vice-president Kamala Harris’ niece lawyer Meena Harris were some prominent names who tweeted about the protest on their respective social media platforms. Also Read - Farmers Will Serve Food and Water To People Struck On Roads During Chakka Jam Agitation, Says Rakesh Tikait



Meanwhile, out-of-favour India batsman Manoj Tiwary also shared a photo-tweet on his official handle, saying: “When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one”.

Rihanna was the first to tweet about the issue as she shared a news report on the farmers’ protests in India and tweeted: “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”.

When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one 😊 pic.twitter.com/AMCGIZMfGN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 4, 2021



However, it did not take India much time to hit back at the propaganda as hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda started trending all over. The government of India took cognizance of the matter as the Ministry of External Affairs put out a statement immediately. In their statement, the MEA said that comments by celebrities tweeting on the issue were “neither accurate nor responsible”.

From the cricket fraternity, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan were some of the big names who made it clear that external forces have no right to interfere in India’s internal matter.