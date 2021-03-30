New Delhi: Irfan Pathan, a former India allrounder, has become the fourth cricketer from the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath and Irfan’s older brother Yusuf, who all represented India Legends at the T20 tournament in Raipur, have also contracted the deadly virus. Also Read - No Lockdown in Karnataka: Schools, Colleges to Remain Open; No Permission For Rallies For 15 Days

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested. Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health," Irfan tweeted late Monday.

The turn of events has raised serious questions over the organisers of the private T20 tournament which didn’t have BCCI approval. The event was held parallel to the India vs England T20I series and despite the latter eventually banning the entry of spectators due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country, RSWS continued to welcome fans at the stadium.

Even during the tournament, concerns were raised as to why the crowd were being allowed to watch the matches at the venue without wearing masks creating serious doubts as to the so called bio-bubble the organisers had created for the event that saw participation from yesteryears stars of the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara among others.

The event was postponed last year due to the coronavirus outbreak before resuming earlier this month. It was held in Mumbai but this time around, was shifted to Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends topped the league stage of the tournament before winning their respective semifinals to enter the final. India Legends went on to win the title beating their opponents by 14 runs.