Home

Sports

Irfan Pathan TROLLS Pakistan After Rain Forces Washout at Pallekele During Asia Cup Game vs India

Irfan Pathan TROLLS Pakistan After Rain Forces Washout at Pallekele During Asia Cup Game vs India

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan's tweet did not go down well with a certain section who then ripped him apart.

Irfan Pathan TROLLS Pakistan (Image: @ICC)

Kandy: Pakistan needed 267 to win on Saturday against India at Pallekele International Cricket stadium, but unfortunately, the game was called off due to rain. Both the teams shared the points and Pakistan also qualified for the Super 4. Following the unfortunate washout, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to X and roasted Pakistan hilariously. Pathan reckoned a lot of TV sets in Pakistan must have been saved as they did not lose the match. In the past, there have been reports and videos of Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets after a loss against India in a cricket match. Here is what Pathan tweeted, “Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj;).”

Trending Now

Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj;) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 2, 2023

You may like to read

Here is how fans did not take Pathan’s comment lying down and returned him the favour.

@IrfanPathan never misses a chance to proove himself a joker — Husnain Bukhari 🇫🇷🇵🇰 (@Husnainbukhari_) September 2, 2023

Bss itna baisharm hona hy life mae pic.twitter.com/ly6ihZ89dp — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) September 2, 2023

Padosiyo ki Chodd bhai, India me day by day Muslim’s ke Ghar ko Govt todd rahi kabhi uspe bhi Tweet kiya karo. — Harun khan هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 2, 2023

Na kia kren, Irfan bhai. Trollers aur former cricketers mein difference rehne dia karen. Disappointed 😔 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 2, 2023

Yahi sab kaam karo Irfan bhai aap analysis chhorke. Fir jab pakistani fans Pelte hain to GRACE Chillane lagte ho. — Avinash Aryan🇮🇳 (@AvinashArya09) September 2, 2023

Now, with teams having to share points, the scenario becomes a little tricky for India as Pakistan have already made it to the Super 4 despite the washout. The Babar Azam-led side beat Nepal in their opening encounter and on virtue of that win and the sharing of points from the India tie – they are through.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES