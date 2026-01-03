Home

Star India cricketer URGES BCCI to organise triangular series amid Kohli-Rohit ODI future debate, says, ‘Why can’t…’

Irfan Pathan has urged BCCI to organise more ODIs as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma no longer active in Tests and T20Is, interest in ODI cricket has gone up a notch.

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Irfan Pathan has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule more ODI matches to ensure senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain match-ready ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. With both players retiring from Tests and T20Is, ODI cricket has gained added attention due to their continued involvement. In light of this, Irfan shared a few notable suggestions on how the BCCI can best utilise the presence of the two stalwarts.

He emphasized the importance of playing longer ODI series, along with organising tri-nation and quadrangular tournaments.

“That’s why I am repeatedly saying one thing. Why can’t we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can’t we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why can’t we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It won’t be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it,” said Irfan during a discussion on Star Sports.

The star all-rounder also suggested that Kohli and Rohit should continue playing domestic cricket during breaks from international duty to stay fit and keep up their match practice.

“The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is,” he noted.

Kohli-Rohit played for their state team in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Both Kohli and Rohit featured in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for their respective state teams last week.

While Kohli is likely to play another match for Delhi, which is scheduled for January 6, Rohit is set to return to action in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning on January 11.

