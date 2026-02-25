Home

Sports

Star India cricketer URGES Men in Blue to focus on winning next two Super 8 match, says, Indias priority should be...

Star India cricketer URGES Men in Blue to focus on winning next two Super 8 match, says, ‘India’s priority should be…’

Star India cricketer emphasized that the team should prioritise winning their next two games instead of focusing on net run rate ahead of Zimbabwe clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Indian players during pratice session ahead of Zimbabwe clash (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue find themselves in a must-win situation in the T20 World Cup 2026 after a massive defeat to South Africa left them needing victories in both of their remaining Super 8 matches. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, expert Irfan Pathan reflected on India’s disappointing loss, their poor net run rate, and the tactical adjustments the team may need to consider going forward.

Star India cricketer Irfan Pathan reflected analysed what went wrong for India in their first Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Where do I even begin? As Surya said, India needs to bowl, bat and field better to win the next game. We did not perform well in any of the three departments. What disappointed me the most was that once we had lost four or five wickets, no one tried to stitch together a partnership and take the score close to 150. There was not even one substantial partnership. Everyone wanted to play aggressively, and look at what has happened. We are now far behind on net run-rate.”

“The West Indies and South Africa has gone miles ahead. So, recovering that run-rate is going to be very difficult. Apart from that, I was very vocal about the slower deliveries and variations of the South African bowlers. They used them very smartly, and we had no answer. Whenever they bowled a slower one to any batter, there was no ability to see off that delivery, rotate the strike, or look for a low-risk boundary option.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pathan backs Suryakumar Yadav for No.3 role

Pathan suggested that Suryakumar Yadav should bat at number three to add balance to the batting line-up. He also said that the team management’s cautious approach is understandable, especially with early wickets falling in recent matches, including Ishan Kishan’s dismissal who has been India’s key batter.

He further said that Suryakumar is effective in the middle overs, where he scores quickly, and sending him in too early could risk losing him to the new ball.

Pathan urges India to focus on winning their two games

Pathan also stressed that India should focus on winning their next two games rather than worrying about net run rate from the start. He pointed out that trying to chase a big net run rate could put unnecessary pressure on the team, and the first priority should be to play well and secure victories.

“I really hope that approach of playing for net run-rate does not come into play at the start of the game. The priority should be winning the game first. So, perform well and try to win. Only then should you think about the run-rate. If you start thinking about chasing the net run-rate of, say, the West Indies, that is almost impossible. That would mean beating teams like Zimbabwe and the West Indies by a margin of 100 runs, which is not easy in T20 cricket. So, I sincerely hope that when the Indian team plays these next two matches, the main focus is simply on winning first.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.