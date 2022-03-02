Mohali: As the Indian team gears up for the red-ball series against Sri Lanka, ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan has made a special request to captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Irfan wants the team management to provide the same backing to Avesh Khan as they did for Mohammed Siraj as you have more bad days than good ones.Also Read - Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Alia Bhatt's Smart Response When Asked to Name Her Favourite Cricketer is EPIC

"Backing is very important for every player because when you play in international cricket, you have more bad days than good days," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

"When you have those bad days, it is important that your captain and the team management backs you. When we talk about Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli backed him a lot. I would go to the extent of saying that Kohli should be credited for the confidence with which Siraj bowls in international cricket. So yes, players need that backing. And I believe Avesh Khan should receive the same backing as Siraj because he has that talent," Pathan added.

Meanwhile, BCCI has given the nod to allow 50 percent attendance for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to start on March 4 at PCA Stadium in Mohali. The decision came a week after PCA confirmed that the 1st Test would be played without spectators owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The first Test against Sri Lanka will also be Virat Kohli’s 100th match in the longest format of the game. He will become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Virender Sehwag (103).