Irfan Pathan Wants Management to Look After Hardik Pandya’s Fitness, Says It’s Crucial

Irfan Pathan Wants Management to Look After Hardik Pandya's Fitness, Says It's Crucial.

New Delhi: Ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from today, former India international Irfan Pathan wants team management to look after Hardik Pandya’s fitness if they want him to consider as a long-term candidate as India skipper.

India will be leading the Men in Blue in the 3-match T20I series, with the first match to be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

“I think from what I have seen with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy for Gujarat Titans or India last year, I can see he has been communicating well”, told to Star Sports.

“I was impressed with his approach and composure as captain, but India has to keep in mind one thing if they are going to look at him as a long-time captain, then he has to be focussed on his fitness quite a lot. Whether it’s his duty or the team management’s, his fitness is crucial, especially towards the business end of major tournaments,” he said.

“With captaincy, the workload also increases. A captain can’t miss many matches,” Pathan added.

There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month. Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

IND T20I SQUAD: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.