Home

Sports

Star India cricketer questions Gautam Gambhirs selection call against New Zealand, says, Absolutely...

Star India cricketer questions Gautam Gambhir’s selection call against New Zealand, says, ‘Absolutely…’

Star India cricketer Irfan Pathan questioned Gautam Gambhir's team selection and called it 'absolutely surprising' as team management picked Ayush Badoni as Washington Sundar's replacement in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand

Gautam Gambhir questioned over selection call

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Irfan Pathan questioned Gautam Gambhir’s selection and called it ‘absolutely surprising’ as team management decided to pick Ayush Badoni for the remaining two ODI series against New Zealand. Pathan acknowledged Badoni’s potential but felt he has yet to do enough to show that he is “India-ready.”

Badoni received his maiden national call-up as a replacement for injured all-rounder Washington Sundar. However, India did not offer a detailed explanation for the selection or why he was picked ahead of experienced player like Axar Patel. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak only stated that the team wanted a player who could add a bowling option.

Irfan Pathan slams Gautam Gambhir’s selection call

“I didn’t understand it at all,” said Pathan on his YouTube channel. “I absolutely couldn’t make sense of it. It was completely out of left field. I even went and checked his scores in the recent past, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and this one as well. I think he is a high-potential player, but I don’t know if he is India-ready yet.”

“I was a bit surprised, honestly. I was a bit surprised. Guys like Ayush Badoni have not done that well, right? I mean, he hasn’t exactly set domestic cricket on fire. It hasn’t really happened like that. He had three decent scores against South Africa A and Australia A, and then in the Vijay Hazare Trophy he picked up four wickets in three games. So they probably thought that he could bowl a bit and bat down the order. But yes, it was a surprise. It really was a surprise.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Team mangement opted for Nitish Kumar Reddy instead of Ayush Badoni

Badoni had a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy with the bat, and his overall List-A numbers are also unremarkable, having scored 693 runs at an average of 36.47, with only one century to his name.

His bowling has shown improvement in recent years, though he bowled in only three matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up four wickets, which included a three-for against Railways.

Although selected ahead of the second ODI, Badoni did not come in for Sundar in the playing XI, with the team management opting for Nitish Kumar Reddy instead. Badoni neither got an opportunity to play in the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.