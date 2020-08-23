Veteran pacer Irfan Pathan may not have played a lot of cricket during his career under the leadership of India skipper Virat Kohli, but the left-arm pacer has a lot of respect for him and his response to a Twitter user who tried to mock the RCB captain is a testament of that. Also Read - TKR vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 23

After former India captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement, rumours went rife that BCCI could be organising a farewell match for him. Pathan gave a twist to that idea as he took to Twitter and proposed a charity match which will feature the current Indian side and a retired players XI. He said it would be appropriate for the former players who did not get a proper farewell match.

He tweeted – "Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?"

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn’t get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

To this, a Twitter user asked why is the former Baroda-born so much keen on troubling Virat Kohli and the current squad. The fan tweeted, “Kyun Chiku ko pelne me lge ho”.

Kyun chiku ko pelne me lge ho 😂 — रोहित वर्मा (@ROHITVERMA18) August 22, 2020

Chiku hamara kachumbar bana dega — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

Kohli is currently in UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League where he would be leading the RCB. The T20 league starts from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.