Irfan Pathan’s Cryptic Tweet On India’s ‘MEHMAN NAWAZI’ Sparks Speculation On Internet

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team have arrived in India for the upcoming edition of ODI World Cup 2023 set to be host by India entirely for the first time

Irfan Pathan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India is set to host the ODI World Cup 2023 starting from October 5. This will be the first time that they will be hosting the 50-over extravaganza entirely themselves. Ahead of the mega tournament, the teams have started arriving in the country and many have even started their practice ahead of the warm-up games. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a cryptic tweet on Thursday that many fans believe was a subtle jibe at Pakistan.

“Hamari mehman Nawazi se surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST in every scope of life not just cricket. That’s how we are as a nation and ppl. All the counties came to play World Cup will have most memorable tournament. #WorldCup2023,” Irafn tweeted from his official X account.

Hamari mehman Nawazi se surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST in every scope of life not just cricket. That’s how we are as a nation and ppl. All the counties came to play World Cup will have most memorable tournament. #WorldCup2023 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2023

Ahead of Pakistan’s warm-up game against New Zealand for the much-awaited ODI World Cup, the ‘Men in Green’ arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were in high spirits and were visibly smiling as they posed for the camerapersons.

After nearly a decade since their last visit in 2012-13 for a bilateral series, Pakistan have finally arrived in India. The Men in Green have undergone substantial changes since then, with the majority of the squad facing the prospect of playing in India for the very first time. This dearth of familiarity with Indian conditions could pose a significant challenge for the entire team.

Ahead of the World Cup, Pakistan will play their warm-up match against New Zealand which is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29 behind closed doors. They will kick off their campaign for the World Cup against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

