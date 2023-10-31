Home

Irfan Pathan’s Dance Moves After Afg Beat SL in ODI WC 2023 Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Afg vs SL, ODI CWC 2023: Irfan was in the broadcasting studios and it was during the post-match show that he was seen shaking a leg along with Harbhajan Singh.

Irfan Pathan Dance (Image: X Screengrab)

Pune: Afghanistan pulled off another fantastic win in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Monday as they got the better of Sri Lanka in Pune to keep their hopes of making the semi-final alive. But it was not Afghanistan’s seven-wicket win that made headlines, instead, it was former India cricketer Irfan Pathan’s dance for the Afghan win that created a massive buzz on social space. Irfan was in the broadcasting studios and it was during the post-match show that he was seen shaking a leg along with Harbhajan Singh. The clip is being loved by fans. Here is the viral video.

thank you @IrfanPathan and @harbhajan_singh for celebrated Afghanistan victory ✌️@theAshMolly pic.twitter.com/nkY3NjLhft — (@Attaullahsapi) October 31, 2023

Afghanistan, who had already defeated defending champion England and neighbours Pakistan earlier in the tournament, chased a target of 242 to cause another upset and moved up to fifth position in the points table with six points from three wins in six matches.

Afghanistan came up with another clinical performance and thus moved close to a spot in the semifinals.

After pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi (4-34) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-38) helped Afghanistan bundle out Sri Lanka for 241. Rahmat Shah. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai scored half-centuries in a solid performance with the bat as they reached 242/3 in 45.2 overs to register a seven-wicket win.

Sri Lanka 241 all out in 49.3 overs *Pathum Nissanka 46, Kusal Mendis 39, Sadeera Samarawickrama 30; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-34, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman2-38) lost to Afghanistan 242/3 in 45.2 overs (Rahmat Shah 62, Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 not out, Azmatullah Omarzai 73 not out; Dilshan Madushanka 2-48) by 7 wickets

