Home

Sports

Irfan, Yusuf Pathan’s Brotherhood Lights Up ‘One World One Family Cup’ Match | Watch VIDEO

Irfan, Yusuf Pathan’s Brotherhood Lights Up ‘One World One Family Cup’ Match | Watch VIDEO

Yusuf Pathan (38 off 24) with his brilliant batting skills gave the finishing touch to the One World innings.

Irfan, Yusuf Pathan's Brotherhood Lights Up 'One World One Family Cup' Match | Watch VIDEO

Bengaluru: Irfan Pathan shared a video on his Twitter where the Pathan Brothers were hugging during the recently concluded One World One Family Cup cricket match which was held in Bengaluru on January 18 at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium.

Trending Now

Both Irfan and Yusuf are playing in different teams, Irfan Shared a video where he was bowling to his brother Yusuf and he smashed his ball to a maximum and after his six, Irfan was seen hugging him, the video is ruling the internet, here is the clip:

You may like to read

Yusuf Pathan (38 off 24) with his brilliant batting skills gave the finishing touch to the One World innings. Skipper Yuvraj Singh with his trademark going over the mid-wicket notched two maximums and his sweep down the leg helped him get two boundaries to end his innings on 23 off 10 deliveries.

Chasing the target of 181 runs, One World rode on South African Alviro Petersen’s brilliant 74 off 50 deliveries to seal the victory. Sachin and Naman Ojha gave a brilliant start, Ojha with four boundaries scored 25 of 18 deliveries before getting dismissed to Sri Lanka veteran Chaminda Vaas.

However, it was the inning of Sachin that drew attention as he opened his account with a boundary down the fine leg. He with Alviro added 41 runs for the second wicket. With his trademark cover drive and flick off the pads, Sachin collected three boundaries in his 27-run inning.

Needed 17 off 12 deliveries, Irfan Pathan held his nerve to take his team close to the win. With just seven runs required from the last six deliveries, he confidently executed a powerful straight drive for a six, sealing the match in their favour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.