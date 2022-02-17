New Delhi: Star tennis player Novak Djokovic has been subjected to a lot of criticism over his stance to not get vaccinated. The controversy became talk of the town, when Djokovic was deported back from Australia for not being vaccinated. He also missed his chance to have a crack on being the first tennis player to win record 21 grand slams.Also Read - I Would Skip French Open, Wimbledon Instead of Getting Vaccinated: Novak Djokovic

Recently, Djokovic in an interview with BBC, cleared his stance on vaccination again. He insisted that he is not anti-vaccine, however he will sacrifice trophies if forced to get vaccinated. The tweet from the official BBC handle stated: Also Read - ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic Remains World No.1, Roger Federer Hits 21-Year Low

“I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab,” the BBC headline quote from Djokovic’s interview read in a tweet. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Goof up, Tags Wrong Daniil Medvedev After Rafael Nadal Wins Australian Open 2022

In reaction to this tweet, Irish airline Ryanair has poked fun at Djokovic statement and put out a response as well.

We’re not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/wivO3L2dTp — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic said that he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon this year if they require vaccination against Covid-19. He added that he is still unvaccinated and plans to remain that way, even if it means foregoing major tennis competitions including Grand Slams.

“Missing competitions and foregoing defending titles are the price that I am willing to pay,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by BBC.

However, he reiterated that he did not want to be lumped in with the anti-vaccine movement and was “never against vaccination.”

Djokovic, who has been treated as a hero by the anti-vaccine community after he was denied entry into Australia last month for the Australian Open, stated that he is not part of that movement, but thinks people should have the “freedom to choose” what is “appropriate for them.”

Inputs from IANS