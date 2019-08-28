Looks like star Australian allrounder is following the footsteps of Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali who recently tied the knot with an Indian girl. If reports and pictures are to be believed it looks like Maxwell has also been smitten by a Melbourne-based Indian girl Vini Raman. There is still no official word on it but by the looks of it, the lovebirds are dating. If Maxwell gets married to the Indian, it will not be the first instance of an Aussie cricketer doing it. Shaun Tait has in the past got married to an Indian girl. Tait tied the knot with Masoom Singha in 2014. The two had apparently met each other at an IPL party.

Here are pictures of the two together:

View this post on Instagram Miss you @gmaxi_32 ❤️👫 #prettyflyforawhiteguy A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

The One-Day specialist is not a part of the Ashes setup.