New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that England's aggressive approach in Test cricket is definitely an exciting prospect, however, not sustainable in the longer run. The aggressive approach popularly known as 'Bazball' among cricket fans has gained traction since England's test side has got a new coach Brendon McCullum.

Ashwin, who was part of the 15-member squad for the rescheduled test match against England, said that it is amazing to watch, however, one needs to be careful of this brand of cricket.

On his official YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "It was amazing to watch, but as a bowler, it is quite scary to think where the game is headed. I definitely think the ball and the pitches have a role to play in how England are playing, permitting a certain brand of cricket."

“I think we need to be careful about this brand of cricket being the way forward. Test cricket has been the same for hundreds of years and there will be games and series that are played like that. Whether it’s the same brand of cricket you play all along is very debatable.”

England started their glorius summer with a 3-0 whitewash of World Test Champions New Zealand, and then cracked it up a notch with a spectacular win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test. The only thing which remained common was that the side have chased successfully in all of their wins with positive cricket being at the forefront.

The 35-year-old released a YouTube video expressing concerns over other things in the game such as legalising LBW while switch hit and the relevance of ODI cricket.

