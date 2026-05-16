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Is Hardik Pandya getting married in the middle of IPL 2026? Heres what we know

Is Hardik Pandya getting married in the middle of IPL 2026? Here’s what we know

While Hardik and Mahieka's marriage remains a strong possibility, it is not taking place in the middle of IPL 2026, especially after the kind of situation Mumbai are in currently

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Mumbai Indians captain and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly planning for his second marriage with his long-time girlfriend Maheika Sharma amid the on-going 2026 Indian Premier League season, which is running into its business end. Pandya has missed Mumbai’s last three games due to back spasms but various reports have claimed that the team management is unhappy with him and his leadership.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav took in charge of two MI games against the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And when Suryakumar left the Mumbai camp to be with his wife for the birth of their new baby girl, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah took over the captaincy reigns during the franchise’s recent victory against the Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for the play-offs? Here’s how they can manage a top 4 finish

Although the win did not have any implication on Mumbai’s positioning in the points table, the result gave them some confidence and momentum, something they can use in their remaining two matches. MI are slated to face the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on May 20 and 24 respectively.

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While KKR are no more in contention for a play-offs spot, Rajasthan will be heavily affected if they endure a loss at the hands of Mumbai who will be playing for pride.

But the biggest news that has gripped the nation in the middle of IPL 2026 are the rumors of Hardik Pandya planning a second marriage with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, who has been constantly spotted with the all-rounder, whether on the field or off it.

Mahieka had even joined the T20 World Cup celebrations with the Indian team back in March and was also seen travelling in the Mumbai Indians team bus.

This rumor was spread across the internet over the last 24 hours but trusted sources have claimed that there is no reality to it. Given the fact that Hardik Pandya is still not available to feature for Mumbai, the rumors of his second marriage has made the all-rounder a social media target yet again.

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While Hardik and Mahieka’s marriage remains a strong possibility, it is not taking place in the middle of IPL 2026, especially after the kind of situation Mumbai are in currently. The Baroda-born all-rounder is also rumored to be in talks with the CSK, KKR and DC over a possible trade move and it will be interesting to see if he returns to feature for MI again this season.

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