India vs England: Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has posed a question to Pakistani fans ahead of the India vs England thriller at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With the current points table, Pakistan needs India to beat England if Pakistan needs to qualify for the semi-finals. On the contrary, if India loses, England would have 10 points in the bank. The former English skipper keeps a keen tab on all the matches and has asked Pakistan fans whom would they cheer for and if this is the first time Pakistan fans would cheer for India. Michael Vaughan’s post read, “Is this the first time the whole of Pakistan will be cheering for India!?”

Is this the first time the whole of Pakistan 🇵🇰 will be cheering for India 🇮🇳!? #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019

Here is how Indian fans responded:

Not cheering. Begging from India — Arnab Kumar Chand (@chand_arnab) June 30, 2019

I am Indian …i am cheering for England 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #Barmyarmy — V K (@NdkVaru) June 30, 2019

Not only Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan (as such they cheer for us) and Sri Lanka too. I short, it’s Akhand Bharat vs East India company once again. — THE SKIN DOCTOR 🇮🇳 🇦🇫 (@theskindoctor13) June 30, 2019

For England, who were touted as the prime favourites to win this year’s World Cup, it’s all about survival now as it is is a potential do-or-die match for them. Having earned only eight points from their seven games, the Eoin Morgan-led side would look to get back on the winning fronts. A defeat would not only make their last game a do-or-die but make them depend on favourable results from other teams. In the last few matches, the team have failed unitedly in all departments and would hope for a revival of their fate against a mighty Indian unit.