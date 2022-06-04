Paris: After making another final at Roland Garros, Spanish Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is certainly going to feature in this year’s edition of Wimbledon as well. His PR manager Benito Perez-Barbadillo in response to a spanish newspaper confirmed that the World no. 5 will do everything in his capacity to be in Wimbledon 2022.Also Read - French Open 2022: Alexander Zverev Wishes Rafael Nadal Before Final Against Casper Ruud

All the speculations went off the roof as MARCA, a spanish newspaper reported on the 36-year-old tennis player giving Wimbledon 2022 a miss. Benito also confirmed that the newspaper has taken the report down when he had a word with him.

"That information from Marca was false. I spoke to the journalist yesterday after the press conference. They took down the article immediately. Spoke to your British colleagues also. Rafa will try everything within the limits to be at Wimbledon," Benito Perez-Barbadillo's tweet read.

Here is the full reply to the tweet:

Nadal’s PR saying that MARCA’s story isn’t true and that he will “try everything within limits to be in Wimbledon.” https://t.co/q7Pj28yy8X — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 4, 2022

One Twitter user also posted this year’s Wimbledon entry list in which Nadal’s name can be clearly seen.

Wimbledon men’s entry list pic.twitter.com/Q0gsLOEBLm — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 4, 2022



Rafael Nadal advanced to his 14th French Open final in dramatic circumstances when a serious ankle injury to Alexander Zverev halted their exciting battle on the eve of a second-set tie-break, in a match that had already lasted more than three hours, here on Friday.

Cleary in agony, World No. 3 returned to court on crutches several minutes later to shake the hand of the umpire. He received a standing ovation from fans and a hug from Nadal, who is now one win away from capturing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy.