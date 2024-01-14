Home

Sports

Is Rinku Singh The ‘New’ Yuvraj Singh? Former India All-Rounder Explains What Makes KKR Star Rise Above Rest

Is Rinku Singh The ‘New’ Yuvraj Singh? Former India All-Rounder Explains What Makes KKR Star Rise Above Rest

Rinku Singh has impressed everyone in his short international career for India and can make the T20 World Cup 2024 squad if everything goes well.

Rinku Singh scored his maiden T20I fifty against South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sees his old self in Rinku Singh and hailed the newest kid on the block as the best left-hander in the national side at this moment. A star in the making, Rinku Singh made a name for himself with consistent performances during IPL 2023 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, his five sixes in an over being the highlight.

Trending Now

Even after his India debut in Ireland, Rinku went about his business in the same manner in which he has dominated in the IPL and domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh. His 9-ball 31, 29-ball 46 (both against Australia) and 39-ball unbeaten 68 against South Africa are testaments of that.

You may like to read

“He’s probably the best left-hander in the Indian squad right now,” Yuvraj told The Telegraph. “He reminds me of myself – he knows when to attack, when to rotate strike, and he’s incredibly smart under pressure.” While Rinku is still a novice in the Indian dressing room, Yuvraj believes India have got their finisher who can deliver coming at No.5 or 6.

“He can win us matches. I don’t want to put pressure on him, but I truly believe he has the skill to do what I used to – to be the finisher who delivers at No.5 or 6,” added the 2011 World Cup Player of the Series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.