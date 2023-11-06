Is Shubman Gill Dating Sara Ali Khan? Bollywood Actress Addresses ‘Elephant In The Room’, Finally

Home

India cricketer Shubman Gill was rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after the two were spotted at a dinner date.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has finally addressed dating rumours with Shubman Gill on Sunday in popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Gill, who is currently with the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, has been linked with Sara several times after they were spotted together on a dinner date. However, both individuals never spoke about it in public.

In a promo from their upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara was asked about her dating rumours with gill. In reply, Sara said, “You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peechay pada hai (the whole world is after the wrong Sara)” which left Karan in splits.

The brew just got hotter as these two highly inflammable girls take to the couch!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 Episode 3 streams from 9th Nov.#KWKS8OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/N0Acu4op7p — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 6, 2023

By her ‘wrong Sara’ comment, the actor indicated Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, Sara Tendulkar was also seen cheering for Gill during one of India’s matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Earlier, Sara was also asked, whether she would be open to marrying a cricketer like her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, the 28-year-old stated profession doesn’t matter to her. “I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away.

“But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession),” Sara was quoted as saying to a news outlet.

