Is Shubman Gill Still Dating Sara Tendulkar? Shahneel Gill’s Recent Video Sparks Fresh Rumours – WATCH

Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel is believed to be good friends with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara.

Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar.

New Delhi: Shubman Gill came into the limelight once again for obvious off-field reasons after his sister Shahneel Gill was spotted hanging out with Sara Tendulkar, igniting the India cricketer’s dating rumours with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter. The 24-year-old is speculated to be dating Sara for quite some time now with neither of the both speaking on the matter.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Sara was seen in a jovial mood with Shahneel as they were caught by the paparazzi after enjoying a late-night outing. While Sara was dressed in an elegant black outfit, Shahneel sported a stylish grey top.

Upon seeing the cameras, Sara was spotted hiding her face.

