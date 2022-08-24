New Delhi: It has been a while since former India cricketer Suresh Raina played in any form of cricket. Although, the 35-year-old has already retired from international cricket back in 2022 but he is yet to say goodbye to all forms of cricket including Indian Premier League (IPL). It is noteworthy that Raina who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 went unsold in 2022 mega auctions where two more teams were introduced.Also Read - Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma; Popular Indian Actress Mrunal Thakur Picks Virat Kohli as Favourite Cricketer

Recently, the left hander posted a video of him on his social media account batting in the field along with a few players. This video has gone viral ever since and has even got his fans up and running in excitement for his comeback. Check viral video here: Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad's Smart Answer to Training With MS Dhoni or Dinner With Sachin Tendulkar | WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - CSA T20 League: CSK CEO KS Viswanathan Feels Faf du Plessis' Experience Will Be Invaluable

Here’s how cricket fans on social media reacted to his comeback on the cricket field.

Raina was part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He has also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy four times with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

He was the first Indian player to score 6000 as well as 8000 runs in a Twenty20 career and the first-ever cricketer to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. He also holds the record for scoring the most fifties in Champions League T20 history.