Tokyo: With just a sleep left to go for the start of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, there is still speculation over the event actually happening. The organisers have said that they have not ruled out the possibility of calling the event in the 11th hour. So fans have to continue keeping their fingers crossed until the Games actually get underway with the Archery event.

With so many speculations still hovering over the event, the fans are curious to know if the opening ceremony will actually take place. As of now (July 21), there is no confirmation of the calling off of the event. If things go as per schedule, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will commence at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm IST on July 23, 2021.

What is on cards at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony?

Like most opening ceremonies for various sporting events across the globe, we will in all probability witnessed the culture of Japan come to the fore on Friday. It is expected to showcase popular video game characters built in Japan, such as Nintendo’s Mario & Luigi.

For Indian fans, there will be a massive buzz around the Games this time as they have sent their largest-ever contingent for the Olympics. It has named a 228-member contingent comprising of 119 athletes – out of which 67 are male and 52 are female participants.

For India, there would be a lot of medal hopes this time. PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, and Mary Kom are big medal contenders. Eyes would be on them. The opening ceremony would be held on Friday (July 23) and the Games would end with a closing ceremony on August 8. India would be competing in 85 medal events.

Japan COVID-19 Update

Tokyo’s coronavirus infections have shot up to a six-month high with the Olympic host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the Games open.