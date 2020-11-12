World no.2 Jon Rahm produced one of the most splendid shots in Golf’s history during a practice session of the Masters 2020 on Tuesday. Rahm chose his birthday to produce the magic on the golf course as the Spaniard turned 26. Also Read - Attack Mode: Video of Two Alligators' Epic Face-Off in Middle of Golf Course Will Surely Make Your Jaws Drop

The video went viral on social media in which, Rahm was seen playing the extraordinary shot which floats over the pond and curls its way into the hole 16 in Augusta, Georgia. The fellow golfers cheered for the Spaniard after the ball entered the hole.

"His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 – on his birthday, no less. #themasters," The Masters' wrote on their official Twitter handle describing the video.

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 – on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Within a few minutes, the video went viral as fans called it the greatest shot in golf’s history.

The Spaniard will face tough competition in Masters 2020 against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Woods will enter the tournament as the defending champions. While, the fans will not be allowed inside the golf course to cheer their favourite golfer due to coronavirus outbreak.

Ahead of the mega tournament, Rahm claims that he is confident after the practice sessions in Georgia.

“I can’t lie, I’m feeling pretty confident, I hit it about as good as I (can) hit it tee to green really in the tournament, especially on Sunday and the weekend, I’ve been putting in the work and golfing well. Hopefully, something special happens this weekend,” Rahm said.