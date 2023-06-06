Home

Is Virat Kohli Donating Rs 30 Cr For Odisha Train Accident Victims? CHECK DEETS

Kohli came up with a tweet following the grave incident where he claimed that he was saddened by what has happened and was praying for the families of the victims.

Kohli donation for Odhisa Train tragedy victims (Image: Twitter)

London: As the country comes to terms with one of the biggest ever train tragedies in the history of India which claimed the lives of 275 passengers, there have been many reports stating that former India cricket captain Virat Kohli is donating a whopping Rs 30 Cr for the victims. Kohli came up with a tweet following the grave incident where he claimed that he was saddened by what has happened and was praying for the families of the victims. His tweet read: “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

But all said and done, how much of truth is there about the fact that Kohli is donating Rs 30 Cr?

There is nothing official about it and hence we can safely say that these are rumours.

Kohli is currently in the UK for the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023. Ahead of the big clash with Australia, Kohli spoke about how important it is to adapt quick.

“You can’t expect a certain type of condition when you go out and bat at the Oval. There is a need to adapt and adjust quickly. It’s only a one-off match for both teams. The team that adapts better will prevail.

“This is the beauty of WTC, there are two teams at a neutral venue. And the beauty of it is to see how the two teams adapt.”

