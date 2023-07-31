Home

Is Virat Kohli Returning Home From West Indies? Former India Captain Unlikely To Play In Series-Decider

Virat Kohli hasn't batted in the first two ODIs against West Indies. While he didn't come to bat in the first game, the former skipper was rested in the second.

Virat Kohli (L) in talks with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid. (Image: Twitter/Vimal Kumar)

New Delhi: Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the third and final ODI against West Indies? That’s the biggest question doing the rounds at the moment ahead of the series-decider to be played on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

For the unknown, Kohli didn’t come to bat in the first game that India won by five wickets. In the second game, both Rohit and Kohli decided to drop themselves from the playing XI to give youngsters some game time. Incidentally, the Indian skipper came to bat as low as No.7 instead of his usual opening position.

However, according to rumours, Kohli is unlikely to play in the third ODI and might have returned back home as the former skipper wasn’t seen travelling with the Indian team from Barbados to Trinidad.

Alongsides the players and officials, the BCCI selection committee menbers headed by new chairman Ajit Agarkar also travelled to Trinidad but the absence of Kohli from the visiting contingent, certainly hints that the stylish batter won’t be seen in the final game of the series.

The BCCI hasn’t named Kohli and Rohit for the T20Is against West Indies that starts on Thursday. The Indian team will be training at the Port of Spain on Monday and it will be interesting to see whether Rohit plays considering the series is at stake.

With just just four months to go before the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team is still in experimentation mode in the Caribbean. At a time, where this series should have been a dress rehearsal for the Indian team, the Indian thinktank’s experimentation policy isn’t going well with the former cricketers and the cricket enthusiasts.

Injuries to key players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer have also hindered to their preparations for the Asia Cup and World Cup. While Bumrah is set to make a comeback in the T20I series against Ireland, the updates on Rahul and Iyer are yet not clear.

“Honestly, this was our last chance to try some of our players. We have got four of our players who are injured and are in the NCA. With days to go for the Asia Cup and then the World Cup, we are kind of running out of time in a lot of ways,” Dravid had said to reporters after India’s loss to West Indies in the second ODI.

“And we are hoping that some of them will be for the Asia Cup and the World Cup but we can’t take those chances. We have to try out other people and give them chances so that in worst case scenario they at least have game time behind them. It also gives us the opportunity to make some decisions on players.

“Honestly in a series like this with 2-3 matches to go before the Asia Cup, playing Kohli and Rohit would have not given us any answers. But with the injuries we have in the NCA and some uncertainty around them we just wanted to give others a chance,” added the former India skipper.

