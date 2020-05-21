IS vs MFE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s IS vs MFE at Vanuatu Cricket Ground: Some much needed live cricket action for the fans amid the global outbreak of deadly Coronavirus disease. In the second match of Vanuatu T10 Blast Cricket League 2020, Ifira Sharks will take on Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu cricket ground on Thursday (May 21). The match will start at 9:30 AM (IST). Also Read - MTB vs MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers at Vanuatu Cricket Ground at 7.30 AM IST

For cricket lovers in India, the Vanuatu T10 League match between Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. You can also watch the live cricket streaming of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 on online apps – SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter. Also Read - DYB vs BTE Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Dynamo Brest vs BATE Borisov Today's Match at Regional Sport Complex Brestskiy May 20 Wednesday 9:30 PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers will take place at 9 AM (IST). Also Read - NCD vs DOB Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's NC Dinos vs Doosan Bears Match in South Korea 3 PM IST May 20

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

IS vs MFE My Dream11 Team

Joshua Rasu (captain), Nalin Nipiko (vice-captain), Jamal Vira, Lazaro Carlot, William Yamak, Brian Tari, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Apolinaire Stephen, Lency Shem, Edwell Kalfau

IS vs MFE Squads

Ifira Sharks: Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (captain), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen, Michael Avock, Gilmour Kaltongga, Fernando Laumae, Bethan Moli, Ambong Rakau, Brenan Meyer

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (captain), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IS Dream11 Team/ MFE Dream11 Team/ Ifira Sharks Dream11 Team/ Mighty Efate Panthers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.