Dream11 Team Prediction Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's IS vs MTB T10 match at Vanuatu Cricket Ground: In the virtual semifinal of Vanuatu T10 League, MT Bulls will take on Ifira Sharks in the match no.9 of the tournament which will be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval on Saturday (June 13). This will be their third meeting in the competition, with the Sharks having won both the previous encounters this season.

While the Ifira Sharks have only those two wins to show for in this campaign, the Bulls managed to get the better of the Mighty Efate Panthers in their previous game, courtesy of a whirlwind knock from Andrew Mansale. Both teams would be eager to get the win on Saturday with a place in the final hanging in the balance. For cricket lovers in India, the Vanuatu T10 League match between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. You can also watch the live cricket streaming of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 on online apps – SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

TOSS – The toss between Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: C Tommy, B Moli

Batsmen: P Tsione, F Laumae, W Yamak

All-Rounders: A Mansale (C), P Matautaava, N Nipiko (VC)

Bowlers: D Wotu, A Stephen, O Yoseph

IS vs MTB Probable Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko, Apolinaire Stephen, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph, Fernando Laumae.

MT Bulls: Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Eddie Mansale, Philip Tsione, Nono Chila, Godfrey Mangau, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu, Marcel Taea, Williams Nalisa.

IS vs MTB Squads

MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

