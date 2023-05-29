Home

Is Your Ticket For IPL 2023 Final Match Between CSK and GT Valid? Check Here

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm around 5 PM IST, expected to last about an hour. But there is no rain forecasted during the match hours, the prospects of a full 20-over match are entirely possible.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Credits Driti Atri for Indiacom)

Ahmedabad: As rain washed away the final of the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Now the match will be played on reserve day which is on Monday

BCCI confirmed that the physical tickets for the Final will be valid for Reserve Day. But Indian Premier League took their Twitter and shared a photo saying there will be no entry without Physical tickets and online tickets will not be valid. Apart from Physical tickets damaged tickets will also not be valid for Final. Here is you can check whose ticket is valid for the final.

Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today? Here’s everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️ Note – There will be no entry without physical tickets pic.twitter.com/B1ondsXvgP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

Weather prediction for Monday as per IANS

This indicates that both fans and players can look forward to an uninterrupted and exciting showdown.

What happens if rain washes out the reserve day for CSK vs GT final?

In case the entire match is washed off, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.

That means, if the reserved day got washed out then the defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the IPL title by virtue of topping the league table.

