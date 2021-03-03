Yes, it looks like after India skipper Virat Kohli became a father for the first-time, Yuvraj Singh could be next in the queue. The former India all-rounder shared a video online of his wife Hazel Keech’s birthday. The couple looks happy as they have the company of close friends and family who egg the Bollywood actress. Also Read - Inside Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s Rs 64 Crore Sprawling Apartment in Mumbai- See PICS

He captioned the video as “Happy birthday to you hazey.” Check the comments on the post – speculations are rife that Hazel Keech is pregnant. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Yuvraj Singh's Tweet on Motera Pitch Controversy After India Beat England

Abhishek Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Chris Gayle wished Hazel on her birthday.

In the video, while Yuvraj – standing behind her helps her with cutting the cake – one can see a little baby bump. There seems to be a conscious effort to cover the bump. That is exactly what their fans thought and got excited at the prospect.

As of now, neither Yuvraj nor Hazel has made an official announcement on the matter.

Hazel has been a part of the reality show Bigg Boss and done cameos in Bollywood films like ‘Billa’ and ‘Bodyguard’. Since marriage to the former India cricketer – she has not actively been a part of the showbiz industry.

Recently, star Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Kohli have become first-time fathers. Looks like Yuvraj would soon join the club.

Currently, Yuvraj is in Raipur for the upcoming Road Safety World Series. The unique tournament comprises six teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Hosts India Legends would lock horns with Bangladesh Legends in the opening match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on March 5.

eyes would be on Yuvraj to see the kind of form he is in after not having played competitive cricket for over a year.