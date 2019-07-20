Former English cricketer Isa Guha was caught napping, not literally! Isa, during a commentary stint, was spotted using deodorant and that caught the attention of Sky Sports. The news organisation pulled out the chunk and made a video out of it which was posted on their Twitter page. In the video package, she was shown the bit where she is caught in the act and she in a candid manner laughs it off. The bit was spotted by the cricketer who took it in her stride and came up with a classy response. “Wearing an airy dress today to give myself the best chance 😂😂 Thanks guys,” read her post.

Wearing an airy dress today to give myself the best chance 😂😂 Thanks guys!! 🤭🤭 https://t.co/ugM2BSwgB9 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 19, 2019

It sure seemed that the temperatures were soaring in the commentary box and that is what forced Isa to take that step. Isa played eight Tests, 83 ODIs and 22 T20Is in which she scalped up 29, 101 and 18 wickets respectively. The Buckinghamshire-born last played in a T20I against South Africa Women in October 2011. In her illustrious career, she finished with four four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls. She was also a major part of the English squad that won the World Cup and the World T20 in 2009.