Dream11 Team Prediction

ISD vs KUK, Tajikistan Higher League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Istiklol vs FC Kuktosh at Central Stadium 5:30 PM IST: Also Read - NEM vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Neman Grodno vs Energetik-BGU at Haradski Stadium, Barysaw 9:30 PM IST

FC Istiklol will lock horns with FC Kuktosh at Central Stadium in their next Tajikistan Higher League game on Saturday. FC Istiklol is on the top spot on the Tajikistan Higher League points table with seven points to their tally. Also Read - RKH vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Rukh Brest FC vs FC Minsk at Stadyen DASK Brestski, Brest 6:30 PM IST

They have won two games in the three games played so far (Draw 1). FC Istiklol played FC Khatlon in their last Tajikistan Higher League 2020 clash, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction BATE Borisov vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BTE vs TOR Today's Match at Borisov Arena 10.30PM IST

As for FC Kuktosh, they are placed third on the points table with five points. They have managed to win one match in three appearances.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Central Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Babaev

Defenders: Larin, Dzhaliliov, Davlatmir, Dzhuraboev

Midfielders: Edgorov, Alisher, Shodiev, Sobirdzhon

Forwards: Dzhaliliov, Boboev

Probable Playing 11

IIstiqlol Dushanbe Probable 11: Yakimov, Nurmatov, Naimdzhon, Iskandar, Naskov, Uzokov, Avgonov, Boboev, Saidov, Manuchekhr, Parviz

Kuktosh Probable 11: Babaev, Arthur, Kholboev, Nazaov, Mirzoev, Kholmatov, Davlatbekov, Shodiev, Shodiev, Edgorov, Sultonov

SQUADS

FC Istiklol: Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Rustam Soirov, Sheriddin Boboev, Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov, Vakhyt Orazsakhedov, Amadoni Kamolov, Alisher Dzhalilov, Sharifbek Rahmatov, Ekhson Pandzhshanbe, Viktor Svezhov, Hasan Muhammadjoni, Salam Ashurmamdov, Khurshed-Timur Dzhuraev, Saidmukhtor Azimov, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Oleksii Larin, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Marko Milic, Jamshed Rakhmonov, Shakhzod Davlatov, Vakhdat Khanonov, Nikola Stosic, Rustam Yatimov, Dilshod Dodoboev

FC Kuktosh: Daler Edgorov, Mukhiddin Odilov, Abbos Ikramov, Atkhamdzhon Abdulloev, Gurez Aslonov, Mukhammad Gulaev, Otabek Karimov, Khikmatullo Rasulov, Mukhsindzhon Abdugaffarov, Bunyod Shodiev, Erfan Moradnejadi, Munir Davlatbekov, Sobirdzhon Kholmatov, Khikmatilo Ismoilov, Artur Shabrin, Abdurasul Rakhmonov, Sultonsho Mirzoev, Kholmurod Nazarov, Prince Arthur, Farrukh Abdurakhmonov, Akhtam Kholboev, Kurbonali Babaev, Ishmael Clothey

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ISD Dream11 Team/ KUK Dream11 Team/ FC Kuktosh Dream11 Team/ FC Istiklol Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more