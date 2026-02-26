Ish Sodhi’s heartfelt message for THIS Australian legend, says ‘Sometimes I still message him…’

Home

Ish Sodhi's emotional message to Australian legend

Star New Zealand player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Ish Sodhi, is known for his brilliant bowling performances and wicket-taking abilities. Sodhi shared an emotional statement about his ideal.

Ish Sodhi’s emotional statement about Shane Warne

Ish Sodhi shared an emotional statement about legendary Australian player Shane Warne. Sodhi also revealed that he still messages Warne. But, the saddest part is that Warne passed away a few years ago.

Sodhi reveals about watching Warne’s bowling since childhood

While reflecting about Shane Warne, Ish Sodhi told ESPNcricinfo, “There’s a ball I’ve been working on for some time now. It’s an old-fashioned flipper, just like Warney taught me. I was used to watching Warney bowl the flipper as a kid growing up. I only started using it in the last few years of my career. But this is my version of the ball, which is a little faster.”

‘Sometimes I still message Warnie…’: Ish Sodhi

“Sometimes I still message Warnie. I send videos of me taking wickets with the flipper and say, ‘Warnie, I wish you could see this!’ He obviously doesn’t see these messages, or maybe he does, somehow. Because when I met him at Rajasthan Royals, he told me some tricks for the flipper, so it’s a shame he didn’t see them,” he added.

Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022 in Thailand

The Australian legend, Shane Warne, played a crucial role in fans’ minds as he was a role model and inspiration for the young people because of his incredible bowling performance and wicket-taking. The cricket world received shocking news on March 4, 2022, in Thailand. He was on vacation there. He died of a heart attack.

Australian legend Shane Warne’s career stats

Speaking about Shane Warne’s career stats, he played 145 matches in Test cricket and took 708 wickets with the highest figure of 8/71. In ODIs, he played 194 matches with 293 wickets.

Ish Sodhi’s international career number

Ish Sodhi has played 21 Tests, 54 ODIs, and 139 T20Is for New Zealand. He has taken 58 wickets in Tests, 64 in ODIs, and 162 in T20Is. He is also playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

