‘Ishan Is Similar To Rishabh Pant’- Yuzvendra Chahal On Kishan vs KS Bharat Debate For WTC 2023 Final

In the Indian Premier League Kishan has scored 454 runs in 15 innings and many former cricketers also backed him saying that the left-hander's aggressive batting could prove to be an X-factor for India.

New Delhi: India will lock horns against Australia for the much-awaited World Test Championship Final 2023 which will be played at The Oval starting from June 7 to 11. In the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, it will be a tough decision for Rohit Sharma to choose a wicket-keeper batter between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat.

KS Bharat had played in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which was held in India.

On the other hand, Ishan has yet to make his India Test debut. However, In the Indian Premier League Kishan has scored 454 runs in 15 innings and many former cricketers also backed him saying that the left-hander’s aggressive batting could prove to be an X-factor for India.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also expressed his views on the same. The RR spinner reckoned that it is important to back both players, while adding it also a great opportunity for them to prove themselves in the red-ball setup.

“Rishabh is an attacking batter and of course, everyone is missing him. But you can’t really do much about it and back the players who have travelled there. We have to back KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. They have played a lot of cricket and are experienced enough. Ishan is somewhat similar to Pant. It’s also an opportunity for them to prove themselves in the longer format,” Chahal told News18 in an interview.

Squads for WTC Final

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warn

