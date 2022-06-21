Mumbai: With much talk about India’s T20 World Cup squad taking place, speculations are rife over who will slot in as the 3rd opener for the side considering Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the regulars. The two contenders in the race for that are Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan who has seen the growth of both reckons on current form – Kishan is ahead of Gaikwad.Also Read - Rahul Dravid's Statement on Rishabh Pant's T20 World Cup Chances Leaves Twitter Unhappy

"Ishan has taken a lot from this series, no doubt about that. He has got into the ICC top 10 rankings as well. He has been playing regularly and when that happens, you get those chances by showing consistency. He has made use of all the chances he has got over one and a half years. With Ruturaj also, he has been getting his opportunities. There are a lot of names who would be featuring in the Ireland series as well," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

"There is Sanju Samson as well, I am purely taking about the keeper-batters. There are two spots available and players would be knowing that. So, do things that are in your control and always show you are ready. From that point of view, Kishan is surely looking ahead of Gaikwad in 3rd opener's slot," he added.

Both the players played all five T20Is against South Africa at home. While Kishan scored 206 runs at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of 150.36, Gaikwad could not even get 100 runs – which clearly shows why Zaheer said that the CSK opener is lagging behind in the race for the 3rd opener’s spot.