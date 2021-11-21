New Delhi: Swashbuckling batter Ishan Kishan and fast bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar will join the India A Team going to South Africa for three red ball four-day Test matches starting 23rd November. It is noteworthy that India will play a full-fledged series having 3 tests, 3 ODI’s, and 4 T20I’s.Also Read - Rahul Dravid is Best Thing to Happen to Indian Cricket: Sridharan Sriram

Currently, Kishan and Chahar are in Kolkata for the third and final T20I against New Zealand. Also Read - Ian Chappell Slams T20 Cricket's Balance, Wants Administrators to Take Harsh Calls

“Yes, Deepak and Ishan have been drafted to the squad. They will finish the match in Kolkata and link up with the A team before they leave for South Africa,” a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. Also Read - Highlights Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I : PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets, Clinch T20I Series

It is understood that Ishan is being sent because the selection committee led by Chetan Sharma by mistake had kept only one wicketkeeper for ‘A’ tour in Railways’ Upendra Yadav.

“They needed a second keeper and who better than Ishan who probably now would be first keeper and rightly so,” another official said.

Deepak hadn’t played a lot of red ball cricket but with his ability to swing the ball, selectors want to keep him busy. His ability to swing the ball both ways reminds viewers of young Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His spell of 6 wickets against Bangladesh and all-round performance in the series against Sri Lanka is a testimony to the fact that Chahar is a match winner.

Top-order opening batter Priyank Panchal will captain the India A side for the tour of South Africa and all the matches will be played in Bloemfontein.

Inputs from PTI