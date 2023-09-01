Home

Sports

Ishan Kishan as Opener, Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Predicting India’s Batting Order vs Paksitan in Asia Cup 2023

Ishan Kishan as Opener, Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Predicting India’s Batting Order vs Paksitan in Asia Cup 2023

Will Rohit Sharma get among the runs at the No. 3 spot versus Pakistan during India's Asia Cup opener?

Predicting India's Batting Order For Asia Cup 2023 (Image: File Photo)

Kandy: We are roughly a little more than 24 hours away from the first ball of the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash on Saturday at the Asia Cup in Kandy. While there are predictions of rain playing spoilsport, both teams would want a full game. With KL Rahul not available for the game, there are problems. Who bats where? Will Rohit Sharma open or where will Ishan Kishan bat? There are several questions which would have answers tomorrow. It is a crucial game for the Indian side and here is how the batting order could look like tomorrow.

Trending Now

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill Opens: With Kishan in the side, captain Rohit would have to adapt at a different position. Kishan and Shubman Gill would form a good left-right combination at the top. Kishan has been in good form at the top of the order in the West Indies recently and the side would expect a solid start from him.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES