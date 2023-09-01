Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ishan Kishan as Opener, Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Predicting India’s Batting Order vs Paksitan in Asia Cup 2023

Ishan Kishan as Opener, Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Predicting India’s Batting Order vs Paksitan in Asia Cup 2023

Will Rohit Sharma get among the runs at the No. 3 spot versus Pakistan during India's Asia Cup opener?

Published: September 1, 2023 7:26 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan news, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan updates, Ishan Kishan runs, Ishan Kishan records, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023, Cricket News, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, India vs Pakistan squads, Ind vs Pak rain, Ind vs Pak live streaming, India Team News, Team India
Predicting India's Batting Order For Asia Cup 2023 (Image: File Photo)

Kandy: We are roughly a little more than 24 hours away from the first ball of the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash on Saturday at the Asia Cup in Kandy. While there are predictions of rain playing spoilsport, both teams would want a full game. With KL Rahul not available for the game, there are problems. Who bats where? Will Rohit Sharma open or where will Ishan Kishan bat? There are several questions which would have answers tomorrow. It is a crucial game for the Indian side and here is how the batting order could look like tomorrow.

Trending Now

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill Opens: With Kishan in the side, captain Rohit would have to adapt at a different position. Kishan and Shubman Gill would form a good left-right combination at the top. Kishan has been in good form at the top of the order in the West Indies recently and the side would expect a solid start from him.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>