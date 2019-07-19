Happy Birthday, Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batsman turned 21 and made the most of it. Pictures of him along with his girlfriend Aditi Hundia surfaced on the internet and has gone viral. The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper was not picked for the Indian World Cup squad, but he will be very much in the reckoning for getting picked for the West Indies tour. Kishan is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the country and touted as the future of Indian cricket. With Dhoni likely to hang his boots soon, Kishan could make the most of the vacancy.

Here is the picture of Ishan and Aditi spending time with each other on his birthday:

And here are some of Aditi’s pictures:

The ex-Miss Supranational India 2018 has been a heartthrob on Instagram. She is a model presumably going by the pictures on her official Instagram account. The left-handed attacking batsman is an exciting talent and would be hoping to showcase that to the world soon.